Emirates Announces Flights Resumption After Cancelling Operations Briefly

Emirates have announced they are resuming operations after briefly cancelling flights to and from Dubai until further notice. The airline said passengers who have confirmed bookings for the afternoon of March 7, may proceed to the airport.

This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating. Travellers can check the flight schedule for upcoming flights, as well as book seats to travel via

The announcement came a few hours after Dubai authorities responded to a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception. They said the incident has been contained with no injuries reported.

Dubai International Airport also said that they have partially resumed operations from March 7, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC. This came after their initial announcement that flight operations at DXB were temporarily halted on March 7.

Emirates suspends operation briefly

Earlier on Saturday morning, the carrier had announced a cancellation of operations, urging travellers to not go to the airport. The airline had said they'd share updates when available, adding that the safety of passengers and crew is of highest priority and will not be compromised.

While announcing the cancellation, the airline has also listed what customers booked to travel between February 28 until and including March 31 can do.

Rebook on an alternate flight

You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before April 30. If you booked your flight with a travel agent, you must contact them. If you booked with us directly, contact us at

Request for refund

You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form at if you booked with us directly. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.

Customers have been requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting to receive updates.

All city check‐in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice, they added.



