Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Iran Amid Escalating War

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has struck west of Bandar Abbas in Iran, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) amid the raging war with the US and Israel.

No further information on the earthquake was immediately available.

Recommended For You 12 Philippine officials stuck in Dubai secure flights back home amid regional conflict Qatar fines store 1 million riyals for hiking prices during conflict

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

On March 3, a tremor of magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Gerash region in Iran, according to the USGS.



Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Iran's Gerash amid escalating Israeli-US attacks

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran on first day of Ramadan Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Southern Iran; was it felt in UAE?

ALSO READ