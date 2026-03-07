Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Iran Amid Escalating War

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Iran Amid Escalating War


(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has struck west of Bandar Abbas in Iran, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) amid the raging war with the US and Israel.

No further information on the earthquake was immediately available.

On March 3, a tremor of magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Gerash region in Iran, according to the USGS.

  • Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Iran's Gerash amid escalating Israeli-US attacks
  • Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran on first day of Ramadan
  • Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Southern Iran; was it felt in UAE?

