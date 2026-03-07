Gujarat CM Inaugurates Research Park, Launches Herstart 5.0

MENAFN - KNN India)Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel this week inaugurated a new Research Park and launched the fifth edition of the herSTART entrepreneurship programme at Gujarat University as part of efforts to bolster innovation and women-led startups.

The event also saw the university's Convention Centre being named 'Vidyagauri Nilkanth Sabhapuram' in honour of Vidyagauri Nilkanth, recognised as the first female graduate from the state.

Organised by the Gujarat University Startup & Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC), herSTART aims to support women entrepreneurs through incubation, mentorship and market access, with the latest edition focusing on expanding opportunities in emerging sectors including technology and deep-tech innovation.

Delivering the keynote address, CM Patel underscored the state's commitment to the vision of women-led development and highlighted the rapid growth of India's startup ecosystem since the launch of the Startup India initiative.

He also pointed to rising opportunities in the semiconductor industry, noting recent investments and the potential for Gujarat to emerge as a hub for high-tech employment.

The programme launch featured release of a coffee-table book documenting herSTART's impact and felicitation of women-led startups.

(KNN Bureau)