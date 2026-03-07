403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Friday in Red
(MENAFN) Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday deep in the red, shedding 286.12 points to finish at 12,792.81 — a 2.19% single-day decline that capped a turbulent week for Türkiye's equity markets.
The index opened the session at 13,080.87 before bearish pressure dragged it lower, touching a session low of 12,746.23 against a daily peak of 13,148.73 — a swing of over 400 points that underscored the day's volatility.
Declining stocks overwhelmingly outnumbered gainers, with 74 of the index's constituents finishing lower and only 25 advancing from Thursday's close.
The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 12.6 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to roughly $286.7 billion — as investors traded 171 billion liras ($3.9 billion) worth of shares throughout the session.
On the commodities front, gold commanded $5,144.20 per ounce, while Brent crude held at $88.9 per barrel, both recorded at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar fetching 44.0750 Turkish liras, with the euro changing hands at 51.1090 liras. The British pound traded at 58.9550 liras.
