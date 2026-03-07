Jalali Stresses Expansion Of Cardiac Treatment Nationwide
He made the remarks during a meeting with officials from a cardiac treatment project at his office, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.
A statement from the ministry said the project officials outlined their challenges, needs and proposals to the minister.
After hearing their concerns, Jalali instructed the relevant departments to assess the project's needs promptly and take the necessary measures to address them.
He explained that the ministry aims to expand and improve cardiac services not only in Kabul but also in other provinces, providing greater support to meet citizens' health needs.
To better evaluate the challenges and support service expansion, participants proposed the establishment of a joint technical committee.
Based on this proposal, a committee comprising representatives from the relevant departments was formed to implement the necessary measures for expanding cardiac treatment services, the statement concluded.
kk/sa
