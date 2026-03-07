403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lufthansa Group Posts Strong Profit Growth
(MENAFN) The German airline company Lufthansa Group announced on Friday a 5% rise in profits for the previous year, reaching €1.96 billion ($2.26 billion).
The carrier’s primary earnings metric, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), rose 19% compared to the prior year, amounting to $2.26 billion.
Total revenue also climbed 5%, reaching $42.8 billion during the same period.
According to the company, the boost in profits was largely driven by Lufthansa Airlines’ operational resilience last year, after facing challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Compensation payments to travelers for cancellations and delays dropped by $418.9 million in 2025, reducing cost pressures, although soft demand and pricing challenges on transatlantic flights tempered some of the gains.
Despite these improvements, Lufthansa’s net profit decreased 3% year-on-year to $1.5 billion due to tax impacts.
The airline intends to increase its dividend per share by 10% to $0.38, providing a dividend yield of 4% based on the year-end closing stock price.
The group, which encompasses Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels, and Austrian Airlines, reported carrying 135 million passengers in 2025, up from 131.3 million in 2024.
The carrier’s primary earnings metric, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), rose 19% compared to the prior year, amounting to $2.26 billion.
Total revenue also climbed 5%, reaching $42.8 billion during the same period.
According to the company, the boost in profits was largely driven by Lufthansa Airlines’ operational resilience last year, after facing challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Compensation payments to travelers for cancellations and delays dropped by $418.9 million in 2025, reducing cost pressures, although soft demand and pricing challenges on transatlantic flights tempered some of the gains.
Despite these improvements, Lufthansa’s net profit decreased 3% year-on-year to $1.5 billion due to tax impacts.
The airline intends to increase its dividend per share by 10% to $0.38, providing a dividend yield of 4% based on the year-end closing stock price.
The group, which encompasses Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels, and Austrian Airlines, reported carrying 135 million passengers in 2025, up from 131.3 million in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment