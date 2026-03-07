Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lufthansa Group Posts Strong Profit Growth

Lufthansa Group Posts Strong Profit Growth


2026-03-07 04:00:06
(MENAFN) The German airline company Lufthansa Group announced on Friday a 5% rise in profits for the previous year, reaching €1.96 billion ($2.26 billion).

The carrier’s primary earnings metric, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), rose 19% compared to the prior year, amounting to $2.26 billion.

Total revenue also climbed 5%, reaching $42.8 billion during the same period.

According to the company, the boost in profits was largely driven by Lufthansa Airlines’ operational resilience last year, after facing challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Compensation payments to travelers for cancellations and delays dropped by $418.9 million in 2025, reducing cost pressures, although soft demand and pricing challenges on transatlantic flights tempered some of the gains.

Despite these improvements, Lufthansa’s net profit decreased 3% year-on-year to $1.5 billion due to tax impacts.

The airline intends to increase its dividend per share by 10% to $0.38, providing a dividend yield of 4% based on the year-end closing stock price.

The group, which encompasses Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels, and Austrian Airlines, reported carrying 135 million passengers in 2025, up from 131.3 million in 2024.

MENAFN07032026000045017167ID1110830373



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search