Latin American Pulse For Saturday, March 7, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trump Convenes“Shield of the Americas” in Doral as Colombia Votes, Chile's Broken Transition Enters Its Final Days, and the Strait of Ormuz Keeps Markets Under Siege Executive Summary The Big Picture: President Trump hosts 12 right-aligned Latin American leaders at his Doral resort today for the inaugural“Shield of the Americas” summit - a gathering designed to counter Chinese influence and formalise a hemispheric security bloc through the yet-to-be-signed Doral Charter. Brazil, Mexico and Colombia were not invited. The summit arrives in the same week that U.S. Special Forces began joint operations in Ecuador, Kristi Noem was fired from DHS and reappointed as the initiative's special envoy, and the Strait of Ormuz entered its eighth day of effective closure, reshaping energy markets and monetary-policy calculations across the continent. Brazil anchors the week's corporate calendar. Petrobras reported fourth-quarter net profit of R$15.6 billion after Thursday's close, reversing a prior-quarter loss, and declared R$8.1 billion in dividends - above the R$6.7 billion consensus. The Ibovespa fell another 0.61% on Friday to 179,364, extending its war-week decline to approximately 5.2% from Monday's pre-crisis close. The Copom meeting on March 17–18 is the next inflection point: a 50-basis-point cut was widely expected before the geopolitical shock, and the DI curve is now repricing the trajectory. Colombia votes tomorrow in the most consequential legislative elections in years. Over 3,100 candidates are competing for 286 congressional seats in a contest that will reshape Petro's final legislative stretch and set the field for the May presidential election. Polls project a fragmented Congress with the Historic Pact leading and the Democratic Centre in second; neither will command a majority. Three presidential primaries are also on the ballot. The ELN declared a ceasefire for election day. Chile enters the final four days before José Antonio Kast's March 11 inauguration with the transition process still broken. Kast halted bilateral handover meetings with outgoing President Boric on March 3 after a dispute over the Chinese submarine cable project, and will attend the Doral summit today before returning for the ceremony. The U.S. revoked visas for three Chilean officials linked to the cable project. Argentina's Milei arrives at Doral as Trump's closest regional ally, fresh off Senate passage of the labor reform and a bilateral trade deal. But at home, the UIA and AEA issued rare public rebukes this week after Milei called subsidised industrialists“thieves” in his March 1 congressional address. Factory closures and falling industrial activity are generating tension within the business class that initially backed his reforms. Ecuador deepened its U.S. security integration this week after Special Forces began joint operations against designated terrorist organisations on March 3 - the most significant U.S. military footprint in Ecuador since the Manta base closed in 2009. President Noboa attends the summit today. He also raised tariffs on Colombian imports to 50% over drug-trafficking disputes. Mexico was not invited to the summit. Sheinbaum presented her“decálogo por la democracia” electoral reform package to Congress this week and unveiled Plan Kukulcán, deploying up to 100,000 security personnel for the World Cup. Violence in Jalisco has continued since the killing of El Mencho in February. Regional Mood The hemispheric right gathers at Doral today under a security umbrella that explicitly excludes the continent's three largest economies by GDP. The summit formalises a division that has been building for months: a U.S.-aligned bloc of twelve versus the absent trio of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, whose leftist or centrist governments maintain independent foreign-policy postures on Iran, China and Venezuela. The Strait of Ormuz crisis, now over a week old, provides the backdrop: rising energy costs are compressing fiscal space and complicating central-bank calculations from Brasília to Santiago. Colombia's election tomorrow will be the first popular test of whether this new political architecture resonates beyond presidential palaces. Risk Snapshot

Country Risk Level Primary Driver Key Watch Brazil ELEVATED Ormuz-driven market selloff; DI curve repricing rate-cut trajectory Copom Mar 17–18; Petrobras conf. call; BCB Focus Survey Monday Colombia ELEVATED Legislative elections Mar 8; armed-group pressure on voters Congressional composition; presidential primary results; ELN ceasefire compliance Chile ELEVATED Broken presidential transition; U.S.–China cable dispute; inauguration Mar 11 Kast cabinet composition; Chinese cable resolution; Doral bilateral with Trump Argentina ELEVATED Industrial sector backlash vs. Milei; labor reform implementation Milei–Trump bilateral at Doral; UIA dialogue outcome; inflation trajectory Ecuador ELEVATED U.S. Special Forces joint operations; Ecuador–Colombia tariff escalation Scope and results of anti-cartel raids; Noboa–Trump bilateral Mexico STABLE Post–El Mencho violence in Jalisco; electoral reform push World Cup security rollout; USMCA renewal timeline; Jalisco stabilisation Venezuela ELEVATED U.S.-directed oil sector; Rodríguez silent on Iran; Burgum mining visit Maduro trial hearing Mar 17; PDVSA output; mineral-regulation changes Bolivia STABLE VP Lara internal opposition; subnational elections Mar 22 Paz at Doral; subnational election results; MAS fragmentation

Shield of the Americas - Doral Summit

- Twelve Leaders, One Host, No Big Three: Trump convenes the inaugural Shield of the Americas summit at Trump National Doral Miami today, hosting heads of state from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile (president-elect), Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Trinidad & Tobago. Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela were not invited. The event replaces the postponed Summit of the Americas, which the Dominican Republic was to host in late 2025.

- Doral Charter Expected: The summit is expected to produce the Doral Charter, described by the White House as a document affirming the hemisphere's right to“chart its own destiny free from interference” - understood as a reference to Chinese infrastructure, investment and Belt and Road agreements. The framing follows from the“Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine outlined in the 2025 National Security Strategy.

- Noem as Special Envoy: Kristi Noem, fired as DHS Secretary on Thursday, was immediately reappointed as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. She will oversee the initiative's implementation on immigration, border security and cartel operations. The appointment follows the Americas Counter Cartel Conference held at SOUTHCOM headquarters in Doral on March 4–5, led by Defence Secretary Hegseth.

- The Absent Three: Sheinbaum said Thursday she did not know the summit's specific objectives and declined to comment further. Brazil's absence reflects Lula's independent posture on Iran, Venezuela and China. Colombia, heading into elections tomorrow, was also excluded. Analysts note that the twelve-nation format narrows the alliance to right-aligned governments and risks producing symbolic rather than structural outcomes.

Why It Matters

The Doral summit is the clearest expression of the hemispheric division that has solidified since the Venezuela intervention in January. By design, it excludes the three largest Latin American economies and creates a parallel architecture to the OAS-based Summit of the Americas process. For the twelve attendees, the calculation is transactional: closer U.S. alignment in exchange for trade concessions, security cooperation and political legitimacy. For the excluded, the risk is marginalisation from a U.S.-led security framework while the Iran war reshapes global energy flows. The Doral Charter, if signed, will be the founding document of a bloc that did not exist six months ago.

Colombia - Eve of a Defining Vote

- Legislative Elections Tomorrow: Over 3,100 candidates compete for 103 Senate seats and 183 House seats on March 8. Polls project the ruling Historic Pact as the largest force with 20–25 Senate seats, followed by the Democratic Centre with 17–19. No bloc will command an outright majority, guaranteeing a fragmented Congress that will shape the final stretch of Petro's presidency and the May–June presidential race.

- Three Presidential Primaries on the Same Ballot: Voters will also participate in three inter-party presidential consultations: the Frente por la Vida (centre-left), Consulta de las Soluciones (centre) and Gran Consulta por Colombia (right). The results will set the field for the May 31 first-round presidential vote.

- FARC's First Competitive Campaign: The 2016 peace accord granted former guerrillas ten guaranteed congressional seats for two terms; that grace period ends with this election. For the first time, FARC candidates must win votes on their own. The party's brand remains deeply toxic: polls suggest most of its candidates will fail to secure seats, a decade after laying down arms.

- ELN Declares Ceasefire: The ELN, Colombia's largest remaining guerrilla group, announced a unilateral ceasefire for election day, responding to the Colombian Episcopal Conference's call for“electoral peace.” The EU deployed its largest-ever election observation mission in Colombia, with over 100 observers distributed across the country.

Why It Matters

Tomorrow's vote will determine whether Petro retains enough congressional allies to advance his remaining reform agenda on health, education and fiscal policy, or whether his final year becomes entirely defensive. More broadly, the congressional composition will shape the alliances available to presidential candidates in May. The FARC's transition from guaranteed seats to competitive politics is a real-time test of the peace accord's institutional durability. Colombia's exclusion from the Doral summit underscores its isolation from the U.S.-aligned bloc.

Chile - Four Days to Inauguration, Transition Still Broken

- Kast Halted Transition Talks: President-elect Kast suspended all bilateral handover meetings with outgoing President Boric on March 3, citing a lack of trust over information sharing. The rupture followed a 22-minute meeting at La Moneda that ended abruptly when Kast demanded Boric retract his claim that the incoming administration had been briefed on the Chinese submarine cable project. Boric refused. Interior Minister Elizalde confirmed that all minister-to-minister transition sessions were cancelled.

- Chinese Cable at the Centre: The Chile–China Express submarine fibre-optic cable project, backed by a China Mobile affiliate, is the precipitating dispute. A 30-year concession decree was signed on January 27 but reportedly annulled within 48 hours. The U.S. revoked visas for three Chilean transport ministry officials, including Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz, accusing them of compromising critical telecommunications infrastructure. Washington's intervention converted a bilateral transition dispute into a U.S.–China flashpoint.

- Kast at Doral Before Inauguration: Kast travels to Florida for the Shield of the Americas summit today before returning for the March 11 ceremony. The sequence sends a clear signal: alignment with Washington before assuming office. He will be inaugurated as Chile's first far-right president since the end of the Pinochet era, with 58.3% of the December runoff vote. He enters without a congressional majority; the Senate is evenly divided and the balance in the lower house rests with the People's Party.

Why It Matters

Chile is losing the collaborative, institutional transfer of power that characterised every post-Pinochet transition. The Chinese cable dispute is the proximate cause, but the deeper driver is an ideological gulf between Latin America's youngest progressive ex-president and its most right-aligned incoming one. Kast's appearance at Doral before his own inauguration completes a symbolic arc: the Southern Cone's rightward sweep now includes every major government except Brazil. His management of the U.S.–China balancing act will define the first hundred days.

Argentina - Trump's Closest Ally, Industry's Growing Critic

- UIA Breaks Silence: The Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) and the Argentine Business Association (AEA) issued rare public warnings to Milei this week, calling for“respect” for the productive sector after the president labelled subsidised industrialists“thieves” and“accomplices to looting” in his March 1 congressional address. UIA president Martín Rappallini said the entity is seeking a direct meeting with Milei. The statements mark the first significant public corporate pushback since Milei took office.

- Industrial Pain Deepens: The UIA warned that many firms, especially SMEs in northern provinces, face falling demand, high tax pressure and financing constraints. Argentina's industrial sector produces 19% of GDP and contributes 27% of national tax revenue. A 55% surge in consumer-goods imports in 2025 under Milei's tariff cuts has accelerated factory closures, most visibly in textiles where 16,000 jobs were lost.

- Milei at Doral: Milei arrives at the summit as Trump's most ideologically aligned partner, backed by a $20 billion currency swap, increased beef-import quotas and a bilateral trade deal awaiting Argentine congressional ratification. He announced 90 legislative initiatives for 2026 in his March 1 address. The labor reform, passed by the Senate 42–28 on February 27, was his most significant legislative win; it relaxes hiring rules, extends working hours and limits the right to strike.

Why It Matters

The UIA's public rebuke is significant because it comes from the constituency that was expected to benefit most from Milei's deregulation programme. The tension exposes a structural contradiction: trade liberalisation is destroying uncompetitive domestic industry faster than investment can replace it, while the macro numbers - inflation down from 211% to around 30%, country risk halved - continue to improve. Milei's challenge at Doral is to showcase the Argentine model as replicable; at home, the model's distributional costs are becoming harder to ignore.

Ecuador - U.S. Boots on the Ground

- Joint Military Operations Launched: U.S. Special Forces began advising and supporting Ecuadorian commandos on raids against designated terrorist organisations on March 3, SOUTHCOM confirmed. The operations target Los Choneros and Los Lobos, groups tied to Mexican cartels that use Ecuador's Pacific ports as cocaine transit hubs. U.S. personnel are providing intelligence, surveillance, planning and logistical support while Ecuadorian units execute under national command.

- Most Significant U.S. Footprint Since 2009: The deployment is the largest acknowledged U.S. military presence in Ecuador since the closure of the Manta Forward Operating Location. It follows a December 2025 joint seizure of 1.4 metric tonnes of cocaine in Esmeraldas province and the return of U.S. Air Force personnel to the Eloy Alfaro Air Base. Ecuadorian voters rejected a constitutional amendment to allow a permanent U.S. base in 2024; the current operations proceed under a bilateral SOFA agreement.

- Colombia Tariff Escalation: Ecuador raised tariffs on Colombian imports to 50% on March 1, accusing Bogotá of failing to crack down on cocaine trafficking that transits through Ecuador. The move adds a bilateral trade dimension to the security crisis. Approximately 70% of cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru is estimated to transit through Ecuador.

Why It Matters

Ecuador is the test case for Washington's“Operation Southern Spear” model: allied governments invite U.S. forces to operate in advisory roles against cartel infrastructure, bypassing the political constraints of permanent basing. Noboa's attendance at Doral today will cement Ecuador's position as the most operationally integrated U.S. partner in South America. The Colombia tariff escalation risks further straining Andean trade relations at a moment when both countries face the same narco-trafficking networks from different sides of the border.

Brazil Petrobras reported 4Q25 net profit of R$15.6 billion, reversing the prior quarter's loss, and declared R$8.1 billion in dividends (R$0.626/share) - above the R$6.7 billion consensus. Full-year 2025 production surged 11% to 2,990 Mboed, a company record. The teleconference took place Friday morning. The Ibovespa fell 0.61% Friday to 179,364, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session. The index has now lost approximately 5.2% from its pre-crisis close of 189,307. The Petrobras dividend surprise was insufficient to stem the broader selloff driven by the Ormuz energy premium. The Copom meets March 17–18; the DI curve is repricing the expected 50bp cut as the Ormuz crisis feeds imported inflation through energy prices. Monday's BCB Focus Survey is the next critical input. Mexico Sheinbaum presented her“decálogo por la democracia” to Congress on March 4, proposing ten constitutional changes to electoral rules, including transforming proportional-representation seats, reducing party financing and prohibiting immediate re-election from 2030. Polls show 85% support for reducing electoral body salaries and 82% for cutting party funding. Sheinbaum visited Guadalajara on Friday to unveil Plan Kukulcán, deploying up to 100,000 security personnel for the 2026 World Cup. Violence in Jalisco has continued since the February 22 killing of CJNG leader El Mencho. Homicides in the state have fallen 47% year-on-year under the joint federal–state strategy, the government said, though extortion remains a concern. Venezuela PDVSA issued a statement Tuesday emphasising supply contracts with U.S.-market trading companies and its role as a“reliable provider” for global energy stability. The statement arrived as the Strait of Ormuz crisis spiked global oil prices. Acting President Rodríguez has not taken a public position on the U.S.–Israel war against Iran, despite Venezuela's historic ideological ties to Tehran. U.S. Interior Secretary Burgum visited Caracas this week to meet Rodríguez and foreign mining company executives, advancing U.S. efforts to open Venezuelan oil, gas and mineral sectors to American investment. Maduro's next court hearing is scheduled for March 17 in Manhattan. Trump said this week he expects“to be involved in the appointment” of Iran's next leader, comparing it to his role in selecting Venezuela's post-Maduro leadership. Bolivia President Rodrigo Paz attends the Doral summit today, barely four months after taking office. Bolivia's inclusion signals Washington's recognition of the country's rightward shift after years of MAS dominance. Paz faces subnational elections on March 22 - the fourth vote in fewer than 18 months - in what will be an early test of his real political support. VP Edmand Lara has declared himself the government's“constructive opposition” just six weeks into the administration, posting near-daily social media videos accusing Paz and cabinet ministers of mismanagement. The MAS has fragmented into competing factions, with former Morales allies scattered across multiple platforms ahead of the subnational vote. Peru Peru was not invited to the Doral summit. The country heads toward April 12 presidential and legislative elections under interim President Balcazár, the latest in a decade of high presidential turnover. Rising crime and political instability top voter concerns. A historic number of candidates will compete in the first round. Caribbean & Central America Trinidad & Tobago's Persad-Bissessar and Guyana's Ali are the only two CARICOM leaders at Doral, signalling Trump's interest in extending the bloc beyond continental Latin America. El Salvador's Bukele, Honduras's Asfura, Panama's Mulino, Costa Rica's Chaves (outgoing) and president-elect Fernández, and the Dominican Republic's Abinader round out the Central American and Caribbean contingent.

Index Close Change Session Ibovespa 179,364.82 −1,099.02 (−0.61%) Fri Mar 6 MERVAL 2,626,114.83 +55,381.51 (+2.15%) Fri Mar 6 IPC Mexico 67,313.50 −1,065.92 (−1.56%) Fri Mar 6 COLCAP 2,175.41 −6.95 (−0.32%) Fri Mar 6 IPSA Chile 10,314.03 +16.10 (+0.16%) Fri Mar 6

Regional SnapshotMarkets at a Glance

Market Context

Friday's session extended the war-week selloff. The Ibovespa fell another 0.61% to 179,364, its lowest close since late January, as the Petrobras dividend surprise failed to offset the ongoing Ormuz premium. The index has now lost approximately 5.2% from Monday's pre-crisis close of 189,307. Mexico's IPC dropped 1.56% to 67,313 - the steepest Friday decline - while COLCAP slipped 0.32% to 2,175 on the eve of Colombia's elections. The MERVAL was the sole gainer, rising 2.15% to 2,626,115 as Argentine assets rallied on Milei's Doral positioning and the post-labor-reform optimism. Chile's IPSA edged up 0.16% to 10,314, holding above the 10,000 support with Kast's inauguration four days away. The Strait of Ormuz remains effectively closed since early March, with tanker traffic down 90%. DI futures surged again: the Jan/28 contract climbed 19bp to 12.975%, repricing the Copom trajectory. Monday's BCB Focus Survey is the key data point before the Copom silent period begins.

Index figures reflect Friday, March 6, 2026 closing prices confirmed by TradingView Tier 0 charts (captured Mar 7, 07:39–07:40 UTC). Four of five tracked indices fell; Argentina's MERVAL was the sole gainer.

Date Country Event Sat Mar 7 United States Shield of the Americas summit, Trump National Doral Miami. Doral Charter signing expected. Sun Mar 8 Colombia Legislative elections: 103 Senate + 183 House seats. Three presidential primaries on same ballot. Mon Mar 10 Brazil BCB Focus Survey - critical input for Copom. IPCA expectations above 4.5% would constrain rate cut. Wed Mar 11 Chile José Antonio Kast inaugurated as 38th president. Cabinet takes office. First far-right president since 1990. Tue–Wed Mar 17–18 Brazil Copom meeting - first potential rate cut of 2026. Selic at 15%; 50bp cut expected pre-Ormuz; guidance under review. Mon Mar 17 Venezuela Maduro next court hearing, Manhattan federal court. Sun Mar 22 Bolivia Subnational elections: governors, mayors, local authorities. Early test of Paz government support.

Week Ahead