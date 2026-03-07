Applied For Yuvasathi Scheme? Do This Before April 1 Or Risk Missing Benefits

The Yuvasathi scheme gives unemployed youth a monthly allowance of Rs 1500. The government has now issued a new guideline for those who applied offline. To get the money, they must complete a specific task before April 1.

The Yuvasathi scheme is currently in the news. The government launched this project for unemployed youth, giving them ₹1500 every month. Now, some important new information has come out about this scheme.Recently, camps were set up in various cities where people could get the Yuvasathi scheme forms. But just filling and submitting the form is not the final step. To receive the allowance, you must complete another task by April 1, or you won't get the money.Many applicants are asking when they can check their application status and when the money will start coming. A new update has been released about this. The state's Youth Welfare and Sports Department has issued a new directive to quickly upload all offline applications online.The new directive states that all offline application forms must be uploaded to the portal by March 15, 2026. Along with the application, a few documents also need to be scanned and submitted.You need to submit your Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, bank passbook, and educational qualification certificates. If you don't complete this process by April 1, you will not receive the allowance.After applying offline, many people want to know if their application was accepted. The notice says that the data entry work will be finished by March 15. This entire process must be completed before April 1, which will ensure the money is directly transferred to your account.