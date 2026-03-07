Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BREAKING: Iran President Apologises To Neighbouring Countries For Attacks, Says Will Not Surrender To Israel, US

2026-03-07 03:06:07
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised on Saturday to neighbouring countries for attacks launched during the Islamic republic's war with Israel and the United States.

"I apologise... to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran," said Pezeshkian in a speech broadcast by state TV.

