Helicopter With UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Onboard Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow - What Went Wrong?
According to a BJP leader close to Maurya, the deputy chief minister was going to Kaushambi to attend multiple events.
The chopper, with five persons including Maurya, his aide Vivek and two pilots, had taken off from Lucknow La Martiniere College ground helipad when it developed a snag.
"Smoke was noticed all inside the chopper soon after take off, forcing the pilots to opt for an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport," the BJP leader said.
Party leaders suggested Maurya was fine and would go to Kaushambi later in another helicopter.
A team of experts have been rushed in to identify the causes that led to smoke and forced the pilot to opt for an emergency landing.
