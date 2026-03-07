US-Israel, Iran War: Iranian President Apologises, Says Will Not Strike Neighbours Unless...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for launching attacks on neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid conflict with Israel and the US.

In a speech broadcast on state TV on Saturday, Pezeshkian said Iran's neighbours will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian was quoted by several reports as saying.

According to Iran International, Pezeshkian also apologised to neighbouring countries, saying Tehran has no enmity with regional states.

The leadership council has been leading Iran since last week's killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, in the US and Israel strikes which triggered a Middle East war.