Iran's IRGC Claims Strikes On Iraqi Separatist Targets

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that it carried out missile strikes against positions of separatist groups in the Kurdish semi-autonomous region (KRI) of Iraq, Trend reports via the IRGC.

According to the statement, three locations belonging to separatist groups in the KRI were targeted with missiles early in the morning at around 04:30 (GMT+4).

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran's most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

From 1 through 5 March, the conflict escalated across multiple countries in the Middle East, with Iran deploying hundreds of missiles and drones, while the United States and Israel targeted new military installations within Iranian territory.

On 4 March, a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine torpedoed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, marking a significant escalation as the confrontation entered a naval phase.