Uttarakhand Ranks First In Country In Effective Implementation Of New Laws Including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, March 7 (IANS) Marking a significant milestone in the modernisation of India's judicial and law enforcement system, Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the national implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0.

According to data available up to January 2026, the achievement reflects the state's strong push towards a technology-driven justice system and aligns with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to modernise the country's criminal justice infrastructure.

As per the latest CCTNS/ICJS Progress Dashboard released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttarakhand has ranked first at the national level with an impressive score of 93.46.

The top five states in the national ranking include Uttarakhand with 93.46, followed closely by Haryana with 93.41, Assam with 93.16, Sikkim with 91.82, and Madhya Pradesh with 90.55.

Officials said the state's performance highlights the effectiveness of coordinated administrative efforts and the adoption of advanced digital systems within the criminal justice framework.

Uttarakhand's success has also been attributed to the leadership and close monitoring by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The state government adopted a mission-mode approach to implement the newly-introduced criminal laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

To ensure smooth implementation of these laws on the ground, the Chief Minister personally reviewed the progress through regular meetings with senior government officials as well as district-level field officers. These continuous reviews helped address technical challenges in time and enabled the police and other departments to adapt effectively to the new legal framework.

Officials said that one of the key factors behind the state's success is the 'One Data, One Entry' mechanism introduced under ICJS 2.0. This system ensures seamless data sharing among various components of the criminal justice system, including Police (CCTNS), e-Courts, e-Prisons, e-Prosecution, and e-Forensics.

Under this integrated system, once data is entered into the platform, it becomes instantly accessible to all relevant departments. This has significantly reduced paperwork, improved coordination among agencies, and accelerated the process of case investigation and disposal.

In addition, measures have been taken to strengthen transparency and evidence management. Videography of crime scenes and the secure storage of digital evidence have been made mandatory through the use of the 'e-Sakshya' application.

The state government has also focussed on extensive capacity building within the police force. More than 23,000 police personnel in Uttarakhand have undergone intensive training on the provisions and procedures of the new criminal laws.

Technological advancements have also been prioritised, including facilities for virtual court hearings through the 'Nyaya Shruti' system and the deployment of forensic mobile vans to strengthen on-site investigations.

Confirming the state's top ranking, Uttarakhand Police spokesperson and Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) Sunil Kumar Meena said the state has set a benchmark not only in implementing technological infrastructure but also in ensuring real-time data entry and coordination among departments.

Officials also noted that Amit Shah has appreciated Uttarakhand's performance, particularly the efficiency of the 'One Data, One Entry' system, during high-level review meetings.

With these coordinated efforts and technological advancements, Uttarakhand has emerged as a model for 'smart policing' and an example of effective implementation of modern criminal justice reforms in the country.