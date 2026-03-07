Move 4 Less Denver Movers Announces Official Address Change In Denver

MENAFN - GetNews)



Denver, CO - Move 4 Less – Denver Movers has officially updated its business address as part of its continued operational growth in the Denver metropolitan area. The company's new location is now:

4785 Elati Street, Unit #35 Denver, Colorado 80216

This move reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in Denver while improving internal logistics and service coordination.

Customers can view the updated business profile here:

The company's official Denver service page remains active at:

Why the Address Change Was Necessary

As Denver continues to experience steady residential and commercial growth, Move 4 Less – Denver Movers has expanded its operational infrastructure to better meet demand. The new Elati Street location provides improved access to major routes throughout Denver, allowing for more efficient dispatching and scheduling across the metro area.

Relocating to Unit #35 enables the company to streamline equipment storage, enhance coordination between moving crews, and improve day-to-day operational flow. While the physical location has changed, the company's mission and service standards remain the same.

No Disruption to Ongoing Services

Clients currently scheduled for upcoming moves will experience no service interruptions. All moving appointments, estimates, and customer communications will continue as planned.

Move 4 Less – Denver Movers remains fully licensed and insured and continues to provide professional relocation services throughout:



Denver

Aurora

Lakewood

Englewood

Centennial Surrounding Front Range communities

The updated address will now be used for official correspondence, billing documentation, vendor coordination, and business verification purposes.

Maintaining Transparency and Accurate Business Information

Accurate location data is essential for customer trust, online visibility, and regulatory compliance. By formally announcing this address update, Move 4 Less – Denver Movers ensures:



Clients have correct office information

Vendors and partners can update their records

Online directories reflect consistent NAP (Name, Address, Phone) data Google Business and mapping services display verified information

The company encourages customers and business partners to update their records to reflect the new Denver address.

About Move 4 Less – Denver Movers

Move 4 Less – Denver Movers is a locally operating moving company serving the Denver metropolitan region. Known for dependable scheduling, professional crews, and customer-focused coordination, the company assists homeowners and businesses with organized and efficient relocations.

With the new location at 4785 Elati Street, Unit #35, Denver, CO 80216, Move 4 Less – Denver Movers continues its commitment to delivering reliable moving services while strengthening its operational footprint in Colorado.