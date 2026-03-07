Retired Executive Mark Goldsmith's Life Changing Experience Creating GOSO An Agency That Saved The Lives Of Over 15000 Formerly Incarcerated Young Men

MENAFN - GetNews) In a newly released interview, retired corporate executive Mark Goldsmith shares the extraordinary journey that led him from boardrooms to community rebuilding, founding GOSO, an agency that has helped more than 15,000 formerly incarcerated young men reclaim their futures.







After decades in executive leadership, Goldsmith expected retirement to bring a quieter pace of life. Instead, a pivotal experience exposed him to the overwhelming challenges faced by young men reentering society after prison. Confronted with stories of limited resources, fractured families, and systemic barriers, he chose to act rather than walk away. That decision led to the founding of GOSO, an agency devoted to mentorship, education, employment readiness, and personal development.

GOSO's programs focus on equipping participants with practical life skills while fostering accountability, resilience, and purpose. By partnering with community leaders, employers, and faith-based organizations, the agency has created pathways to stable housing, meaningful work, and long-term personal growth. The result has been thousands of transformed lives and a measurable reduction in recidivism among the young men it serves.







Goldsmith credits the success of GOSO not only to structured programming but also to the power of human connection. Each participant is met with compassion, clear expectations, and a belief in their potential. He believes that volunteer work often benefits the volunteer as much as those being helped. What began as one man's response to injustice has grown into a model of restorative support that communities across the country now look to replicate.

Through speaking engagements, written accounts of his journey, and ongoing advocacy, Goldsmith continues to raise awareness about reentry challenges and the importance of investing in second chances. His story stands as a testament to how leadership, when redirected toward service, can reshape thousands of lives.

For more information about Mark Goldsmith's work with GOSO, Google him at Mark Goldsmith Purpose Prize or to learn how to support the organization's mission, visit the official GOSO website or follow its community initiatives online.

Global Book Network - Mark L. Goldsmith, Author of From Madison Avenue to Rikers Island