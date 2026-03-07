Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Novodnistrovsk In Chernivtsi Region, Power Outage Reported

2026-03-07 12:04:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Suspilne Chernivtsi, according to Ukrinform.

“Explosions are heard in Novodnistrovsk... A power outage occurred in the town,” the report said.

It was also noted that after three explosions, a fire broke out outside the town.

Earlier, Head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration Ruslan Osypenko warned about the threat of a missile strike on Novodnistrovsk and nearby settlements.

Ukraine's Air Force reporte tracking Russian cruise missiles moving from the Vinnytsia region toward Novodnistrovsk.

Read also: Russian strike on Kharkiv kills two, children among ten injured

An air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine due to the threat of missile strikes and attack drones.

UkrinForm

