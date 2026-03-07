Bengaluru Techie Expresses Concern Over Auto Drivers' Cellphone Addiction: 'Heard Everything From Lover's Tiff To....'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Bengaluru engineer expressed concern over rampant cellphone addiction in the country. The automotive engineer named Manasa Manjunath arrived at this conclusion after observing auto driver's behaviour for one week.

Taking to X, she wrote,“I've taken 4 auto rides this week. All between 15-25mins. Every auto driver has been on the phone non-stop for every single minute of every ride." Her analysis extended to various workplaces, including stores, salons and shops.

Raising alarm over the significant distraction mobile devices pose in everyday life and work, she added,“It's the same in stores, salons, shops,... Everyone is busy on their phones instead of doing work. We have a serious cellphone addiction problem in our country.”

Expressing hr desire for a silent ride in the comment thread, she said,“I've heard everything from lover's tiff & household quarrel to property dispute and weekend plans. At this point I just want it to stop and have a silent ride.”

Social media reaction

This post shared on 5 March went viral quickly and has amassed 95, 000 views, 2,000 likes and several comments. Social media users strongly reacted to this concerning issue. A user wrote,“An Auto driver has to be on the road thru the day plying passengers and having to be alert at all points in time.... these auto guys have to be driving at all points with the same focus. Even a little sleep/ tiredness can be dangerous. Hence they talk on phone, to keep themselves engaged and the brain at alert all the time.”

Manasa Manjunath dismissed this clarification and suggested that this act was a violation of traffic safety rules. Responding to this comment, she stated,“Driving long hours has a negative impact on the ability to concentrate on the road and drive effectively. It increases the chances of making mistakes and causing accidents. Add to it being in a conversation that serves as a pre-existing distraction, and those chances increase even more. Being so lax about traffic safety is dangerous.”

Another user asked,“How exactly do you think an auto driver / cabbie will get over the sheer drudgery of their day otherwise?” Reacting to this, the Bengaluru techie suggested that“music” is a good alternative.

A third comment read,“Pretty soon you will see them in phone calls with ai rather than humans and I don't think there's anything wrong with that either, people need simulation when the work is mundane, I honestly think it sounds more dystopian than what'll actually happen in practice."

A fourth user remarked,“Also people give your half attention while still being on the phone call. Its not only annoying I found it stressful. I tried couple of times like I will wait finish your call so we can talk. But that did not work out well.”

A fifth user stated,“Then that's not an addiction, it is just connectivity. They are able to stay connected to their loved ones while at work allowing them to work longer hours.”

Economic Survey 2026 warns of screen addiction

Economic Survey 2026 defines digital addiction as“a behavioural pattern of excessive or compulsive engagement with digital devices or online activities that leads to distress and functional impairment.” As per the report, it is marked by“persistent, excessive, or obsessive computer and online use, causing impairment in psychology”.

According to the Survey, social media addiction is“strongly associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and cyberbullying stress”, with studies showing high prevalence among those aged 15–24.