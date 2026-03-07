Allu Sirish, Nayanika Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Attend Event In Style

Allu Arjun's younger brother, Tollywood hero Allu Sirish, just tied knot with Nayanika in a grand ceremony. The wedding was a star-studded affair, with big names from cinema and politics turning up. So, who all made it to the big Allu family wedding?

The Allu family's wedding celebrations have been on for a week now. Young hero Allu Sirish, son of Allu Aravind and brother of Allu Arjun, is now a married man. He married Nayanika in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday evening. The event saw big names like Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Tollywood stars, and politicians who came to bless the new couple.There have been a lot of whispers about a gap between the Mega and Allu families. But this wedding put all those rumours to rest, as the entire family came together to celebrate. Megastar Chiranjeevi looked dapper in a traditional outfit. He was seen personally welcoming guests and became a special attraction at the event.Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Mega Power Star Ram Charan also lit up the event. Ram Charan, who is currently in his Ayyappa Deeksha, was spotted right beside his uncle Pawan Kalyan. The two were seen chatting and spending some quality time together. Pawan Kalyan attended the wedding with his wife and younger daughter.Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, made a special appearance at Allu Sirish and Nayanika's wedding. He presented a bouquet to bless the newlyweds. Allu Arjun gave him a warm welcome, and the two were seen talking closely. The CM also shared a warm moment with Allu Aravind, holding his hand, and even chatted with Chiranjeevi for a bit. This picture shows the newlyweds with CM Revanth Reddy and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.The guest list wasn't just limited to Tollywood! Kollywood star Suriya flew in for Allu Sirish's wedding to bless the couple. Photos of him chatting with Chiranjeevi quickly went viral. The event also saw Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Sushmita Konidela enjoying the festivities. Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is set to direct Allu Arjun's next film, was also present. Other stars like Raashii Khanna, senior hero Venkatesh, and Kalyan Ram also attended.