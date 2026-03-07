LPG Price Hike: Gas Cylinder Prices Increased Across Indian Now Costlier By Rs 60
Despite the Centre's strict orders for all oil refineries to maximise LPG production, prices have been officially hiked today. As per an ANI tweet from March 6, 2026, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹1883 in Delhi and ₹1835 in Mumbai after a ₹115 increase.
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115, effective from today, 7 March. In Delhi, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1883, and in Mumbai it will cost Rs 1835: Sources twitter/C1JfiOHtai
- ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026
