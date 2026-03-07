LPG Price Hike: Gas Cylinder Prices Increased Across Indian Now Costlier By Rs 60

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The price of domestic cooking gas cylinders has gone up by ₹60, making the new rate in the state ₹915. Commercial cylinders are also dearer by ₹115. Experts believe the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is the main reason for this price hike.The government has hiked the price of a 14 kg domestic cylinder by ₹60, bringing the new rate in the state to ₹915. The price of commercial cylinders has also been increased by ₹115. These new rates are effective immediately.The Central Government has dismissed any fears of a cooking gas shortage in the country, clarifying that the supply remains stable. The price hike is being linked to the ongoing war situation in the Middle East.The conflict between Iran and Israel is causing major tensions in the Middle East. This instability is directly impacting fuel prices, leading to a hike in domestic cooking gas rates across India.

Despite the Centre's strict orders for all oil refineries to maximise LPG production, prices have been officially hiked today. As per an ANI tweet from March 6, 2026, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹1883 in Delhi and ₹1835 in Mumbai after a ₹115 increase.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115, effective from today, 7 March. In Delhi, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1883, and in Mumbai it will cost Rs 1835: Sources twitter/C1JfiOHtai

- ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026