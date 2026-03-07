US 'Permission' For Russian Oil: Congress Calls It India's Humiliation

Congress Slams Centre, Calls US Move 'Humiliation'

Congress on Saturday slammed the Centre after United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated that Washington DC has granted India the 30-day "permission" to purchase Russian oil, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the waiver.

Calling the Prime Minister "weak" and the US's move "humiliation" for India, Congress sought an explanation from the Centre. Citing Scott Bessent's interview with Fox Business, Congress wrote on X, "'Indians have been very good actors. We asked them to stop buying Russian oil, and they did. Now we have given them 'permission' to buy Russian oil.' These are the words of the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. Permission? For India? A country of 1.4 billion people, waiting for Washington's approval. This is the cost of a compromised Prime Minister."

In a strong-worded statement, the Opposition party said that India did not gain independence for a foreign nation to dictate its terms. "India fought for freedom so that no foreign power could dictate terms to us. Yet today, under a weak Prime Minister, the US is openly talking about giving India 'permission'. This is not diplomacy. This is humiliation. Indians are not actors in someone else's script. PM Modi, your silence on this statement is deafening. The people of India deserve an explanation," the X post read.

This comes after Bessent yet again said, "The Indians have been very good actors. We had asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil this fall. They did. They were going to substitute it with US oil. But to ease the temporary gap of oil around the world, we have given them permission to accept Russian oil. We may un-sanction other Russian oil."

US Grants Waiver Amid Gulf Crisis

With the crisis in the Gulf severely hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States on Thursday (local time) allowed a 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian Oil to meet its energy requirements. India sources nearly 40 per cent of its oil imports from West Asia, with a significant portion transported through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Centre Assures on Energy Security

The US' "permission" statement has sparked heavy criticism from the Opposition parties. However, according to sources, India is reviewing its energy situation twice a day and is in a very comfortable position regarding its energy security. India's current stock position is also seen to be comfortable, with stock being replenished every day. As per the sources, there is no shortage of LPG or LNG, as well as crude oil, in the world.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri also said on Friday that there is no shortage of energy in India and there is no cause for worry for its energy consumers. "Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," the Union Minister posted on X.

West Asia Conflict Enters Eighth Day

The conflict in West Asia, which began with US-Israel joint strikes on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, has entered its eighth day. Tehran has hit back by attacking Israel and US military bases in West Asian countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)