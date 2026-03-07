Salman Khan: Bhaijaan Books Eid 2027! Details Of His Next Big Action Film Are Out

Salman Khan is on a film-signing spree! Just after news of his superhero movie broke, Bhaijaan has now given the green signal to another massive action film. Check Here

Salman Khan will once again be seen in his famous action avatar. He has reportedly signed a high-octane action thriller, and details about the shoot are now coming out. It seems Bhaijaan has finalised his next big movie.The superstar has okayed a big-budget action thriller with famous producer Dil Raju. National Award-winner Vamshi Paidipally will direct this yet-to-be-titled film. Reports say the shooting will kick off in April 2026, with Salman sporting a completely new look.Director Vamshi Paidipally's script has really impressed Salman Khan. The film is an action thriller but will also have strong emotional scenes. Salman is apparently very excited to be presented in a special look for this big-budget pan-India movie.This new project of Salman Khan's is being mounted on a massive scale. It will feature big names from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. The producers are currently talking to top heroines for the lead role, but the final cast is being kept under wraps for now.Salman Khan has locked Eid 2027 for the release of this new action thriller. The team is determined to release the film worldwide on the festival day. Meanwhile, Salman has also been in the news for his other upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.

Director Apoorva Lakhia's film, 'Battle of Galwan', was first set for an April 17 release. It has been pushed to August 14 due to some reshoots. Chitrangada Singh plays a key role in the film, where Salman portrays the real-life hero, Commanding Officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 8 Indian Celebs Who Own A Home In Dubai; Check Here