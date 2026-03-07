Mansion House Mallesh Review: Is Srinath Maganti, Gayatri Raman's Adult Comedy Worth Watching? Read On

Mansion House Mallesh Movie Review: Srinath Maganti and Gayatri Raman's new film, 'Mansion House Mallesh', hit the screens this Friday. Srinath is playing the solo hero, so how did the movie turn out? Let's find out.

Actor Srinath Maganti is known for his unique roles and keeps trying to make his mark as a solo hero. Now, he's back with 'Mansion House Mallesh'. Gayatri Raman is the heroine, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla plays a key role. Bala Satish has directed the film, which is produced by Rajesh Kumar under the Kanakamedala Productions banner. Rajesh Kumar also has an important role in the movie. The film was released on Friday, March 6.

Mallesh (Srinath Maganti) is a total alcoholic. His daily routine is just drinking and fighting with his brother-in-law, Keshav (Rajesh). Keshav is secretly plotting to grab Mallesh's 30 guntas of land. But Mallesh doesn't listen to anyone and stands up to him. His mother, who is his whole world, forces him to get married. He finally agrees after seeing Jyothi (Gayatri Raman). But things go wrong on their first night. The whole village finds out, and Keshav challenges him, 'If you're a real man, have a child!' Mallesh fires back, betting his land if he fails. The rest of the story is about who wins this crazy challenge and if Mallesh can prove his 'manliness'.

Lately, the Telugu film industry has been making a lot of movies on sensitive topics, and audiences are loving them. 'Mansion House Mallesh' is one such film. It takes up the issue of a man's virility and presents it as an adult comedy that's also a bit sensitive. The film also packs in action and family drama. The director takes his time in the first half to set up the hero's character. The scenes where the hero fails on his first night and then tries all sorts of drama to prove he's a 'man' will make you laugh out loud.

A scene linking an old radio to the first night is a major highlight and absolutely hilarious. The second half shows his attempts to win the challenge against the villain, which feels like a Tom and Jerry chase. While the story is a bit serious, the way comedy is mixed in works well. However, the drama in the second half can feel a bit boring. The 'virility' angle is the only new thing here, but it's also the film's biggest highlight. It's special how they created comedy using just expressions, without being vulgar. The big question is if audiences will watch a film like this.

Srinath Maganti has done a fantastic job as Mallesh. He really pulls off the local 'mass' character. It takes guts for a hero to do a film like this, so hats off to Srinath! Gayatri Raman is great as Jyothi and has a fresh look. Producer Rajesh Kumar shines as the villain. His wife, played by Kamakshi Bhaskarla, gives a superb performance. Kasireddy's comedy scenes will make you laugh. Muralidhar Goud is solid as the village elder. All the other actors have done justice to their roles, especially the girl who plays the hero's sister-in-law-she really grabs your attention.

Suresh Bobbili's music is a big plus for the film. The songs are superhits, and the background score is also amazing, lifting many scenes. The BGM during the first-night scenes, in particular, really keeps the audience hooked. Amma Muthu's camera work is excellent. He has captured the village's beauty very naturally, and every frame looks colourful. Garry BH's editing is decent. Director Bala Satish chose a good story and narrated it with a lot of humour. The production values are also quite good. Overall, 'Mansion House Mallesh' is an adult comedy that will give you a few laughs, even if the story isn't very deep. Rating: 2.5/5