LPG Price Hike: Congress Attacks PM Modi, Calls Him 'Inflation Man'

Congress Slams PM Modi as 'Inflation Man'

Following the price hikes for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, labeling him "Inflation Man". In an X post, the party accused the PM of "wielding the whip of inflation" and directly assaulting the budgets of common households.

"'Inflation Man Modi' Delivers a Shock to the Public. The Modi government has directly increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by 60 rupees. Meanwhile, for commercial LPG cylinders, you will now have to pay 115 rupees more. In the last 3 months, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has risen by 307 rupees. Narendra Modi is continuously wielding the whip of inflation on the public," the INC wrote on X.

LPG Cylinder Price Hike Details

Sources reported on Friday that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country.

Similarly, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115 from the same date, impacting businesses such as hotels, restaurants and small commercial establishments. Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

Government Assures No Fuel Shortage

The increase comes amid discussions around India's energy supply and fuel availability. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

"Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," the minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless. "India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally. Indian Oil is committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information," the company said in a statement on X. (ANI)

