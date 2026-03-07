Bobby Deol, Tania Deol Buy ₹15 Crore Office Spaces In Mumbai's Andheri West

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol have added to their real estate portfolio by purchasing multiple office units in Mumbai's Andheri West. Interestingly, the same commercial building already houses investments by the Roshan family

Actor Bobby Deol and interior designer Tania Deol have purchased five commercial office spaces in Andheri West, Mumbai, through their investment firm Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd. The total value of the deal is reported to be around ₹15.05 crore.

According to property registration records accessed through CRE Matrix, the combined carpet area of the offices is over 3,400 square feet. The offices are located on the second floor of Yura Business Park – Phase 2, a commercial development on Link Road in the busy Andheri West locality.

The transaction was officially registered on February 27, 2026. Documents show that the deal included a stamp duty payment of more than ₹90 lakh and a registration fee of approximately ₹1.50 lakh. The purchase also comes with five dedicated car parking spaces.

The office spaces were purchased directly from the developer, Yura Business Park Private Limited. The commercial complex is currently under construction, with possession expected to be handed over by December 2027.

Despite attempts to get a comment, there has been no response from Tania Deol's companies, Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd and Yura Business Parks Pvt Ltd. Bobby Deol was also unavailable for comment at the time of publishing. Any response received later may update the report.

Andheri West remains one of Mumbai's most sought-after commercial hubs, especially for media, entertainment, and startup businesses, making it a popular choice for celebrity investors looking at long-term property assets.

Interestingly, Bobby Deol's latest investment comes in a building that already has several high-profile owners. The Roshan family, including actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and Pramila Roshan, had earlier bought multiple office units in the same complex.

Property records accessed through Propstack show that the family purchased 10 commercial units in November 2025 for approximately ₹28 crore. All ten deals were registered on November 27, 2025.

The purchases were made through two business entities connected to the family. Five units were bought by HRX Digitech LLP, where Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are designated partners. The remaining five units were acquired by Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, where Hrithik Roshan and Pramila Roshan are listed as directors.

Together, the Roshan family's office spaces in the building measure about 6,968 square feet of RERA carpet area, with each individual unit ranging from around 769 to 852 square feet.

