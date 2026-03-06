How UAE Residents Are Using Land Corridors, 'Departure Assistance' To Find Way Home

With many air routes limited, land corridors have become a primary method of movement across the Gulf. Rafal Hyps, chief executive of Sicuro Group, said requests for what the company calls“departure assistance” have risen sharply since the escalation began.

Evacuation and relocation flows have increasingly been directed toward neighbouring countries such as Oman and Saudi Arabia, where travellers can access functioning international airports. Cities including Muscat, Riyadh, and Dammam have seen growing demand for flights, hotels, and transport services as relocation efforts move through these hubs.

“We are primarily assisting travellers who were caught in the region during the disruption, as well as corporate personnel who were on assignment or in transit,” he said.

He added that ground travel has become the main alternative when flights are unavailable, with the route from Dubai to Muscat via the Hatta border crossing among the most commonly used corridors. From Oman, travellers can then access onward commercial flights.

Experts say relocation operations are often complex, particularly when families are involved.

Planning typically includes arranging ground transport, coordinating border crossings, securing accommodation at transit hubs, and organising onward flights once travellers reach operational airports.

Communication also plays a key role, with organisations providing travellers with clear instructions, updates on changing conditions, and practical guidance throughout the journey.

For those who cannot relocate immediately, security advisers often recommend remaining safely in place while monitoring the situation until a viable travel window opens.

El Khatib said she is now trying to secure a seat on a possible evacuation flight with Middle East Airlines while continuing to monitor updates from other airlines in the hope that new routes reopen.

“My only focus right now is finding my way back to Dubai,” she said.“It's in moments like these that you realise how much the UAE means to the people who live there.”



