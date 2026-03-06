Qatar Emerges As Launching Pad For Ukrainian Innovation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Startup founders and entrepreneurs from Ukraine are looking at Qatar as a vibrant launching pad for Ukrainian innovation, creating a dynamic environment that fosters creativity and technological advancement, a business council official has said. Daria Revina, co-founder and vice chair of the Qatar-Ukraine Business Forum (QUBF), noted that the country's strategic investments across sectors, coupled with its robust infrastructure, provide Ukrainian entrepreneurs and startups with the resources and support they need to thrive.

“By establishing partnerships and collaborating on projects, Qatar and Ukraine are cultivating a unique ecosystem that not only nurtures innovative ideas but also bridges cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

“This initiative, spearheaded by QUBF, aims to enhance the flow of knowledge and expertise, ultimately driving growth and development in both regions,” Revina told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview. Revina lamented that the war in Ukraine has taken its toll on its citizens, citing“a major outflow of talent.” This, however, presents an opportunity for Qatar, which has placed a premium on attracting both local and international human resources, she emphasised.

“Many companies in Qatar align well with Ukraine's strengths, creating a natural opportunity. Ukraine is experiencing a major outflow of talent-around 10mn people have left the country, with many relocating startups to established hubs in the US or Europe. Estonia, for example, has become a tech hub despite its small size.

“For Qatar, this presents a clear chance to attract Ukrainian talent. The country is actively working on this, as seen during the recent Web Summit Qatar announcement of the Residency Visa for Executives and the Residency Visa for Entrepreneurs. Such initiatives show Qatar's commitment to welcoming innovators, and this aligns perfectly with what we are doing at QUBF,” she explained.

Revina also said,“The challenge now is awareness. Qatar is not widely known in Ukraine as a destination for startups; so much of this recognition comes through our work. For three years, we've been bringing delegations of Ukrainian startups to Web Summit Qatar, and founders are consistently impressed by the opportunities here.

“They see Qatar as a launching pad: a manageable market where technologies can be tested before scaling globally. Of course, funding is critical. For Ukrainian startups, access to seed capital often determines relocation decisions. By offering both talent pathways and funding opportunities, Qatar can position itself as a refuge and a springboard for Ukrainian innovation.”

Explaining QUBF's criteria when selecting Ukrainian startups to introduce into the Qatari market, Revina said:“When QUBF brings companies to Qatar, these are not casual visits. They are firms with concrete plans to invest, establish themselves, and expand.“Our approach is deliberately targeted. We don't simply invite everyone and hope something sticks. Instead, we identify startups in Ukraine with real potential to meet Qatar's needs, then work closely with them to explore opportunities here.”

Citing the strategic investment of X2 Ventures in Deus Robotics, which QUBF facilitated and announced by X2 Ventures lead investor Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri during Web Summit Qatar, Revina noted:“We select startups that can deliver solutions in those areas, match them with local counterparts, and facilitate funding so they can set up operations.

“Even after agreements are signed, as with Deus Robotics, we continue to represent and support them daily, ensuring progress and tangible results. This selective, hands-on approach has been our strategy from the very beginning.”