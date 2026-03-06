World Leaders Voice Support For Qatar In Calls To PM, DPM, Minister

Malaysia, Czechia, N Macedonia, Poland, Syria, Slovenia, Portugal, Uruguay

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received telephone calls today from Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski.

Discussions during the calls focused on the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed during the calls that the Iranian attack on Qatar's territory constitutes a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good neighbourliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

The leaders expressed their countries' concern regarding the developments in the region, calling for de-escalation, the application of reason, and the return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali al-Thani meanwhile received a phone call yesterday from Syria's Defence Minister Major-General Marhaf Abu Qasra.

Their discussion focused on the latest security developments in the region and as well as aspects of co-operation and joint co-ordination under the current circumstances.

On Thursday HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi received phone calls from Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, and Uruguay's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Lubetkin.

The leaders expressed support for Qatar during this time of uncertainty.