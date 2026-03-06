Sony Wave Analysis 6 March 2026

– Sony reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 23.00

Sony recently reversed from the support zone between the pivotal support level 20.40 (which has been reversing the price from the end of 2024) and the support level 21.25 (low of the previous wave A).

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (2).

Given the strong weekly uptrend, Sony can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 23.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of this year).