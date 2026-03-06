Rockbreaks CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) Advances Exploration Strategy At Flagship Idaho Silver Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) and may include paid advertising.

CMX (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF), an exploration-stage company advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, is on track to execute a plan this spring for a comprehensive geophysical program at its flagship plant. An article discussing this reads,“The comprehensive geophysical program will include a 3-D Direct Current Induced Polarization ('DCIP') survey and a Magnetotelluric ('MT') survey to delineate known structures on the property. In addition, this program will work to identify the extensions of the partially mined ore body, identify potential new ore bodies, and evaluate deeper sources of mineralization, with follow-up drilling to test priority targets.”

About CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly state of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver- lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies, including the“South Ore Body” and the“North Ore Body,” were partially mined.

