A Quiet War Is Brewing Between AC And DC Current In Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A technical standoff brewing inside electric vehicle charging infrastructure is quietly blocking one of the most promising energy opportunities available to American and European drivers alike. Until the war between AC and DC current gets settled, vehicle-to-grid technology (V2G) will remain a compelling idea that may never quite reach the people it could benefit the most.

As the single standard proliferates, it would become normal to find the different models sold by firms like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) all sporting bidirectional charging capabilities, and...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks (“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-

GreenCarStocks

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by IBN