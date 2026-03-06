Miningnewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Highlights $35M Program To Advance Alaska's Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) and may include paid advertising.

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ), a mine development and exploration company, recently received an investment from the US federal government to advance both the exploration and development of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in the northwestern part of Alaska.“These projects are held by Ambler Metals LLC, which is Trilogy's 50/50 joint venture with South32 Limited,” reads a recent article.“Thanks to the investment, the company is strengthening both the advisory and leadership teams to drive project execution and deliver more long-term value to shareholders... In addition to expanding its team, the company unveiled the 2026 program and budget for Ambler Metals LLC, along with its own corporate budget for the year. Ambler Metals has approved a $35 million 2026 program aimed at advancing the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects.”

Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

