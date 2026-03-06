Defence Minister Visits Air Operations Center

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali al-Thani visited the Air Defence Operations Center, where he was received by Commander of the Qatari Amiri Air Defence Forces Major General Mohammed Mubarak al-Shahwani.

During the visit, HE Sheikh Saud was briefed on the status and readiness of the air defence systems as well as the measures taken to enhance the security and protection of airspace and territorial waters.

HE the deputy PM was accompanied by HE the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed al-Mannai.