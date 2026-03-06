Hamad International Airport Announces Limited Flights For Evacuation And Cargo Operations On March 7

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport confirmed that a limited number of flights will operate on March 7 solely for the evacuation of stranded passengers and air cargo operations, following the partial resumption of air navigation announced by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

The airport emphasized that Qatar's airspace remains temporarily closed, and any additional flights in the coming days will depend on ongoing security assessments by the competent authorities.

Hamad International Airport reaffirmed that the safety of passengers and employees remains the top priority, noting that normal flight operations will resume once the Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of the airspace.

Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights