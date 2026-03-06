Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Announces Partial Restoration Of Air Navigation Via Contingency Routes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar through designated contingency routes operating with limited capacity, in coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and relevant authorities.

This phase allows a restricted number of evacuation flights and air cargo operations to operate, ensuring the continuation of essential air services amid current regional circumstances.

Authorities confirmed that scheduled passenger flights to and from Doha have not yet resumed, and will only restart once an official announcement is issued regarding the full reopening of Qatari airspace.

The QCAA stated it remains at the highest level of operational readiness, closely monitoring developments and coordinating with national partners to maintain the safety, security, and efficiency of air navigation in line with international standards.

Passengers with confirmed bookings are advised to follow updates from their respective airlines regarding flight status and future travel arrangements.