9 Drones Intercepted On Friday: Ministry Of Defence

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that Qatar was subjected to waves of attacks from Iran involving (10) drones, starting from dawn on Friday until late evening. The Armed Forces successfully intercepted (9) drones, while one drone struck an uninhabited area, without causing any casualties.

The ministry further emphasised that the Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the state's sovereignty and territory, and to respond firmly to any external threat.

The ministry also urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, adhere to official instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid rumours, and rely solely on information released through official channels.