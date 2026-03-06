Vijay To Announce Women-Centric Poll Promises Today At TVK's Women's Day Event In Mamallapuram

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay will participate in a special International Women's Day celebration organised by his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), on Saturday at Mamallapuram, where he is expected to announce a series of promises aimed at women voters ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The programme, organised under the banner of TVK, will be held at a hotel in Mamallapuram at 3 P.M. today.

Party leader Vijay will address the gathering and is likely to unveil several initiatives and welfare proposals focussing on women as part of the party's election commitments.

According to TVK general secretary Anand, the Women's Day celebration will serve as an important platform for the party to outline its vision for women's welfare and empowerment.

In a post on his X page, Anand said Vijay would make key announcements related to schemes and policies for women that could form part of the party's broader election manifesto.

Political observers believe the event is part of TVK's efforts to strengthen its outreach among women voters, who constitute a crucial segment of the electorate in Tamil Nadu.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the party leadership is expected to emphasise policies addressing women's welfare, safety, economic opportunities and social security.

Entry to the event has been strictly regulated to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. Special entry passes embedded with QR codes have been issued to participants, and only those holding authorised passes will be allowed inside the venue.

Anand clarified that individuals without the QR-coded passes will not be permitted to enter the event venue. He appealed to party volunteers and the public who do not have passes to watch the programme live on television and extend their full cooperation to the organisers.

The party has also planned to take the Women's Day celebrations across the State. Anand announced that TVK would organise similar programmes in all districts tomorrow to mark the occasion and to connect with women across Tamil Nadu.

The Mamallapuram event is expected to draw considerable attention as Vijay continues to expand his political presence and build momentum for his party ahead of the Assembly elections. His announcements today are likely to signal the party's priorities and campaign focus in the months leading up to the polls.