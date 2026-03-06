Ukraine And Austria To Cooperate In Hydrogen Energy Sector
The parties also discussed other bilateral agreements, including the production of energy equipment to support the restoration of Ukraine's energy system.
Shmyhal noted that Ukrainian and Austrian businesses have already established close cooperation across various energy sectors. Austrian companies are storing gas in Ukrainian facilities, and the sides considered expanding cooperation in underground gas storage and joint gas extraction projects.Read also: Japan ese businesses to expand presence in long-term infrastructure reconstruction project
As earlier reported, Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator is exploring the creation of the country's first hydrogen energy facility based on one of its international connectors, with plans to expand infrastructure through the Carpathians.
In January 2025, Ukraine's Gas TSO and several key organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the creation and implementation of the“Ukraine–EU Hydrogen Corridor.”
Photo credit: Ministry of Energy
