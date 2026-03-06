Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine And Austria To Cooperate In Hydrogen Energy Sector

Ukraine And Austria To Cooperate In Hydrogen Energy Sector


2026-03-06 10:03:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the document provides for the development of hydrogen production, the creation of infrastructure for storage and transportation, and the attraction of investment into the sector.

The parties also discussed other bilateral agreements, including the production of energy equipment to support the restoration of Ukraine's energy system.

Shmyhal noted that Ukrainian and Austrian businesses have already established close cooperation across various energy sectors. Austrian companies are storing gas in Ukrainian facilities, and the sides considered expanding cooperation in underground gas storage and joint gas extraction projects.

Read also: Japan ese businesses to expand presence in long-term infrastructure reconstruction project

As earlier reported, Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator is exploring the creation of the country's first hydrogen energy facility based on one of its international connectors, with plans to expand infrastructure through the Carpathians.

In January 2025, Ukraine's Gas TSO and several key organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the creation and implementation of the“Ukraine–EU Hydrogen Corridor.”

Photo credit: Ministry of Energy

MENAFN06032026000193011044ID1110829801



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search