Small Island States Rely On A Strong UWI, Anguilla's Premier Declares

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Anguilla's premier and minister for finance, Cora Richardson Hodge, underscored the critical role of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) in shaping national and regional development as she delivered the feature address at the Opening Ceremony of The UWI's biennial Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meetings on Tuesday, March 3.

Premier Hodge, speaking at the hybrid two-day event hosted by the government of Anguilla, emphasised the significance of the meeting.

“The decisions taken in this forum affect national capacity, regional competitiveness and the future.” Reflecting on the realities facing Small Island States, the premier noted,“We understand clearly that small does not mean insignificant,” highlighting the pressures of economic uncertainty, climate vulnerability and rapid technological change, accentuated that“our response has always been regional cooperation.”

Premier Hodge also underscored that the sustainability of The UWI depends on its partners' commitment. She stressed that“member states must honour their financial obligations,” noting that delays or reductions affect staffing, student support, programme quality and innovation. Her address concluded with a call for sound, evidence-based decision-making.

Minister of social development and education, Anguilla, Shellya Rogers Webster, built on the premier's remarks by emphasising the value of The UWI's work and the impact of its partnership with Anguilla. For a small island state such as Anguilla, minister Rogers Webster noted,“education is central to our sustainability and competitiveness,” highlighting that the partnership with The UWI ensures Anguillan students benefit from regional excellence while contributing meaningfully to the wider Caribbean's intellectual capital.

Rogers Webster reminded participants of the importance of their work:“The outcomes of your work will help shape institutions, inform policy and influence generations of students, now and always.”

Reaffirming these endorsements from Anguilla's leadership, vice‐chancellor of The University of the West Indies, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, noted that the University remains fundamentally strong and continues to excel globally.

Addressing the opening ceremony, vice‐chancellor Beckles described the TAC meetings as a high point of his annual management engagement, offering a platform to engage with the principal investors and stakeholders of the institution.“It allows us to share insights into the impact of their investment in the University, and to speak transparently about our processes of accountability and governance.”

Vice‐Chancellor Beckles declared that“the state of The University of the West Indies is very strong,” adding that its reputation“has never been greater,” pointed to a significant international benchmark:“our 2026 ranking by Times Higher Education, which places us in the top 3.6 percent of universities worldwide.”

Speaking to how the institution continues to excel despite regional economic challenges, the vice‐chancellor credited both the contributing governments and the University's management team, and noted that The UWI is in a unique position and remains committed to maintaining its reputation while strategically managing its resources to provide high-quality education to students across the Caribbean. This, vice‐chancellor Beckles stated, is a commitment undertaken“on behalf of the people of the Caribbean, because we know that the people of the Caribbean deserve to have a first-class university.”

Permanent secretary in the ministry of education, Dr Bonnie Richardson Lake, in welcoming meeting delegates on behalf of the government and people of Anguilla, described the TAC process as a vital mechanism that aligns The UWI's resources with its mission, strategic priorities and the needs of Caribbean societies. The permanent secretary noted that“in a region where every investment must count, these discussions matter,” and urged participants to keep the University's transformational role at the centre of their deliberations.

The TAC meetings bring together permanent secretaries and senior government officials from the 17 contributing countries that support The UWI to review the 2026–2028 budget estimates for all campuses and university entities. Their deliberations will inform the recommendations forwarded to the Campus and University Grants Committees, which ultimately guide budget approvals and support The UWI's financial sustainability and regional mandate.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Andrea McNish, University Bursar; 15 of the 17 contributing countries were represented on day one. During the two-day period, the committees reviewed detailed budget presentations from The UWI's campuses, the University Centre, the Seismic Research Centre and the University Hospital of the West Indies. The opening ceremony also featured cultural performances, setting the tone for two days of deliberations towards a stronger UWI.

The post Small Island States rely on a strong UWI, Anguilla's premier declares appeared first on Caribbean News Global.