STS Industrial Announces Acquisition By NEFCO, Strengthening Fastener And MRO Supply Capabilities
Sulphur, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - STS Industrial, a supplier of industrial fasteners, gaskets, pipe supports, PVF (pipe, valves, and fittings), and cutting tools, has been acquired by NEFCO, a nationwide construction supply company.
This acquisition enhances STS Industrial
"This is a proud and exciting moment for STS," said Scott Habetz of STS Industrial. "The acquisition by NEFCO allows us to build on the strong foundation we've created while opening up new opportunities for our employees and delivering even greater value to our customers through NEFCO's national scale, expanded product offerings, and resources."
The acquisition reflects broader trends in the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) and construction supply industries, where consolidation has become a key strategy to address increasing demand, improve supply chain efficiency, and better serve customers. By joining NEFCO, STS Industrial will not only support existing operations but also add value to its clients.
For STS Industrial customers, day-to-day operations will continue as usual. The same teams and locations will remain in place, ensuring continuity in service. Customers will now benefit from expanded inventory, broader sourcing options, and the strength of NEFCO's national supply chain, which increases the company's ability to respond more effectively to large-scale projects, maintenance requirements, and turnaround schedules. Over time, select NEFCO capabilities will be introduced to further enhance service - without impacting existing relationships.
STS Industrial remains committed to providing reliable products, responsive service, and technical expertise for demanding industrial environments - now supported by the expanded resources and reach of NEFCO.To learn more, visit
About STS Industrial
Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Sulphur, Louisiana, STS Industrial supplies industrial fasteners, gaskets, pipe supports, PVF (pipe, valves, and fittings), and cutting tools to refinery and chemical facilities, oil and gas operators, industrial contractors, and manufacturers nationwide. Renowned for dependable service and technical expertise, STS Industrial supports critical operations where accuracy, reliability, and performance matter most.
