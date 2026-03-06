Car Of Former Penal Colony Head Blown Up In Donetsk
“Last night, a car was blown up, potentially with Tsurkov inside, in the Kyivskyi district of Donetsk. Let me remind you that he is the former head of the Penal Colony No. 11,” Andriushchenko wrote.
According to him, the explosion was prepared and carried out as planned. The information is currently being verified.Read also: SSU reveals attack on Novorossiysk port: Russian frigate can no longer fire Kalibr missiles
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the Imbir radar station and a self-propelled launcher for the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system, which the Russians had deployed near the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.
