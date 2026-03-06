Authoritative Recognition: Risen Energy Ranks Among Bloombergnef Tier 1 Solar Module Suppliers In 2026 Q1

MENAFN - GetNews) As a leading enterprise in the global new energy sector, Risen Energy has always adhered to the principle of driving high-quality development through technological innovation. The company has comprehensively laid out the n-type high-efficiency technology route, with heterojunction (HJT) as the core, and has continuously promoted its industrialization and large-scale application.

The mass-produced Hyper-ion series of HJT modules have achieved a mass-production power output surpassing 740Wp, with conversion efficiency ranking among the highest in the world. With an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, these products have a significant advantage in power generation in extreme environments. Furthermore, they have passed a series of rigorous tests including 3×IEC, salt fog, and sand & dust, with a power retention rate of over 90% after 30 years. The products have obtained French carbon footprint certification, and the company's ESG score ranks within the top 2% of the global photovoltaic industry, fully meeting the green procurement requirements of the European Union and global markets.

Notably, Risen Energy's technological innovation has extended from terrestrial applications to the aerospace field. The company's self-developed 50μm ultra-thin p-type HJT cells have achieved batch delivery. With characteristics such as lightweight and radiation resistance, they have become the ideal choice for the energy systems of low-orbit satellite internet constellations.

It is committed to providing customers worldwide with "efficient, low-carbon, and intelligent" clean energy solutions, accelerating the global energy transition, and moving towards a zero-carbon new era together.

About Risen Energy

Risen Energy integrates photovoltaics, inverter, energy storage, power station development, and smart energy management. Through strategic investments across the entire energy value chain-from production, conversion, and storage to consumption, operation, and management-Risen Energy accelerates the fusion of solar and storage.

For more information, please contact:

Risen Energy Co., Ltd.

...