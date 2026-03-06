Ancient City Embraces Pickleball: Xun County Forges New Cultural Tourism IP

MENAFN - GetNews) Beneath Ming Dynasty walls and alongside the UNESCO-listed Grand Canal, Xun County Ancient City echoes with a new sound: the crisp pop of pickleball paddles.







"Think badminton's court, tennis's net, and table tennis's paddle-a three-in-one sport anyone can learn," says local PE teacher Li Xiaoning. This accessibility has made pickleball the engine of Xun County's "cultural tourism plus sports" strategy, transforming a millennium-old heritage site into a vibrant destination.

Designated "China's City of Pickleball" in 2023, Hebi has exploded onto the national scene. The recent "Encounter Hebi: Pickleball Festival Series", staged as a featured event of 18th Central Plains (Hebi) Folk Culture Festival, drew nearly 1,000 participants, while the county's "15-minute fitness circle" puts courts within walking distance for all residents.

The fusion extends beyond facilities. February's festival featured the "Pickleball Dragon"-an illuminated dragon blending traditional shehuo (traditional folk celebrations featuring dragon dances and stilt-walking during Chinese festivals) dance with sports elements. Song Kaizhan, a Xun County craftsman and inheritor of the Nigugu (clay whistle figurines) intangible cultural heritage, reimagined the centuries-old craft as "Pickle Xiao Ke," a serving-posed doll. "Heritage must evolve," he insists.

Post-match, players explore ancient streets, sampling Zimo (stuffed flatbread) and eight-bowl feasts. A 300-acre digital park is rising, with local manufacturer ranking among the top-ten global sellers.

From policy blueprint to reality, Xun County proves a "small ball" can energize ancient walls-one rally at a time.

(By Qi Chenjiong)