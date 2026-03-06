Judith Conley Launches Heartfelt Resource For Parents Facing Teen Depression

Judith Conley, author, parent advocate, and founder of Willing to Heal, has released her first book offering a candid and compassionate perspective on parenting a teen with depression. How To Help Your Teen With Depression: A Parent's Guide to Faith, Hope, and Healing is now available in multiple formats and is already resonating with families seeking support through one of the most difficult seasons of parenthood.

Conley combines personal narrative, emotional insight, and faith based support to help parents recognize signs of depression, engage in meaningful dialogue with their teens, and navigate the intersection of mental health and spiritual care.

Conley's own journey began when her child began experiencing persistent sadness, disconnection, and emotional distress. Like many parents, she felt overwhelmed, unsure of what to say, and uncertain how to help. Through prayer, community support, and learning from professional caregivers, Conley discovered approaches that helped her stay connected to her teen while honoring the seriousness of the struggle.

Conley wrote this book because she knows what it feels like to be afraid, alone, and unsure of how to move forward when you are dealing with your teen being depressed. Through this book, she wanted to give other parents something I wished I had when we were in the thick of it.

Her approach encourages parents to listen, build emotional safety, seek help without shame, and remain present even when progress is slow. The book is grounded in faith but accessible to parents from all backgrounds and belief systems.

As a speaker and advocate, Conley is committed to creating supportive community spaces where parents can share experiences and find encouragement. Her website, Willing to Heal, offers articles, videos, and resources aimed at fostering understanding and practical help for families affected by teen depression.

Conley will be participating in upcoming online events, interviews, and parenting forums to reach families who may feel isolated by their teen's struggles. She is available for speaking engagements that focus on family wellness, faith based parenting support, and mental health awareness.

About the Author:

Judith Conley is a parent advocate, writer, and founder of the Willing to Heal initiative. She is dedicated to helping parents navigate the emotional challenges of raising teens with depression by combining faith centered support with practical guidance. Conley lives with her family and continues to engage with parents through community discussions, workshops, and online support networks.

