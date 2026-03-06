Human Performance Leader Mindtune And Rock Solid Capital Join Forces To Scale Human Potential In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Two Minds Unite to Elevate Performance and Capital Strategy for High Achievers







March 6, 2026 - Salt Lake City - In a bold move that signals a new era of integrated leadership and investment intelligence, human performance leader Mindtune, and Rock Solid Capital have joined forces to advance the performance and potential of executives, athletes, and performers in 2026 and beyond. This strategic alliance brings together performance psychology and capital strategy under one mission: unlocking untapped human potential and transforming it into measurable business results.

At a time when workplace stress, burnout, and decision fatigue are costing companies billions of dollars annually in lost productivity and stalled growth, this strategic partnership offers a targeted, high-impact solution. Research demonstrates that chronic stress and employee disengagement erode operational efficiency, stifle innovation, and result in substantial unrealized revenue. According to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace: 2025 Report, declining global employee engagement cost the world economy an estimated $438 billion in lost productivity in 2024 alone.

Mindtune and Rock Solid Capital are directly addressing this critical gap by integrating advanced mindset mastery with disciplined capital execution to unlock peak performance and sustainable results.

The ingenuity for Global Impact + Capital to scale

Mindtune, founded by Peak Performance Strategist Marco Lopez, is known for action-based, results-driven methodology to propel entrepreneurs, executives, and high responsibility leaders to their highest potential. The company specializes in eliminating subconscious limitations that restrict performance and fulfillment. Through real time cognitive recalibration and practical decision discipline, Mindtune supports high performers in unlocking focus, confidence, and peak performance under pressure.

Rock Solid Capital, a capital raising firm committed to disciplined investment strategy and long term value creation, brings financial expertise and investor alignment into the equation. By integrating Mindtune's mental performance framework into its own internal operations, Rock Solid is beginning with itself, refining its leadership, sharpening decision making, and strengthening execution before expanding these principles outward to investors and portfolio partners.

Why Now?

“We've been propelling unprecedented success throughout the world through our technology, and now we're scaling to give this opportunity to millions more in the coming seasons,” said Marco Lopez, founder of Mindtune.

Eric Zwigart, founder and CEO of Rock Solid Capital, went though Mindtune's program in 2025 while rebuilding his career after a major setback in 2021. Zwigert reports the program doubled his personal efficiency within 3 months while decreasing anxiety, deepening his purpose and increasing fulfillment.

Zwigert has now partnered with Mindtune to accelerate its growth and impact in 2026 and beyond.

Businesses can explore mindset training and executive performance programs through Mindtune and learn more about Marco Lopez. Investors interested in strategic capital partnerships can connect with Rock Solid Capital.

About Rock Solid Capital

Rock Solid Capital is a capital raising and investment strategy firm committed to disciplined execution, strategic alignment, and long-term value creation. Through its alignment with Mindtune, the firm is integrating performance psychology into capital strategy to support sustainable growth.

About Mindtune

Mindtune is a peak performance company founded by Marco Lopez. Designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and high responsibility leaders, Mindtune delivers individual and group programs focused on eliminating subconscious limitations and optimizing decision clarity in real time.

