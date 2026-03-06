Mark Nuelle Launches Saybrook CFO, A New Advisory Firm Providing Outsourced, Fractional And Virtual CFO Services Giving Senior-Level Financial Guidance To Small And Mid-Sized Businesses Nationwide.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mark Nuelle, Founder of Saybrook CFO

Mark Nuelle has launched Saybrook CFO, a new advisory firm providing CFO services to small and mid sized businesses seeking senior financial leadership without the cost or long term commitment of a full time executive. The launch represents a professional transition for Mark Nuelle, who previously worked with a national firm delivering outsourced CFO services, and reflects increasing demand for flexible financial expertise among privately held companies.

Saybrook CFO offers a range of CFO services designed to support business owners as they navigate growth, cash flow management, and long term financial planning. Through fractional and virtual CFO service models, the firm enables organizations to access experienced financial leadership on a scalable basis. This structure mirrors broader market trends, as companies continue to adopt outsourced CFO services to supplement internal resources while maintaining operational flexibility.

The firm's name reflects a new chapter in Nuelle's professional career and the values guiding the company's approach to financial leadership. "Our goal is to bring clarity, perspective, and steady navigation through complex financial decisions," Mark Nuelle said. According to the company, the name is intended to signal a focus on long term partnership and thoughtful guidance rather than transactional consulting, aligning with how the firm works with clients across multiple states and business environments.

Mark Nuelle brings experience across a wide range of industries, including corporate retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, logistics, construction, and service related businesses. Throughout his career, Mark Nuelle has worked with organizations facing varied operational and financial challenges, providing an external perspective grounded in financial data and performance analysis. Mark Nuelle's work has centered on helping business owners interpret financial results, assess operational effectiveness, and evaluate future scenarios using objective, numbers driven insight.

Saybrook CFO is structured to deliver this expertise through collaborative client relationships rather than one time engagements. The firm's approach emphasizes ongoing financial leadership, strategic dialogue, and practical guidance intended to support informed decision making as businesses evolve. This model aligns with the increasing use of virtual CFO services by organizations seeking continuity and insight without expanding internal executive headcount.

In addition to professional experience, Mark Nuelle holds a degree in Accounting from Iona College and an MBA in Finance from the University of New Haven. His academic background emphasizes the firm's focus on financial clarity, strategic planning, and disciplined analysis, particularly for business owners managing competing priorities across operations, growth initiatives, and long term planning.

The launch of Saybrook CFO reflects continued momentum in the adoption of outsourced and virtual CFO services, particularly among companies seeking adaptable financial leadership amid changing economic conditions. With its formation, the firm enters a market where demand continues to rise for senior level financial guidance tailored to the needs of small and mid sized organizations.

