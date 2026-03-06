MENAFN - GetNews)



New York Justice Sherri Eisenpress Launches Annual $1,000 Scholarship to Support LGBTQ+ Undergraduate Leaders

Rockland County, NY - New York State Supreme Court Justice Sherri Eisenpress, who has previously served as a Family Court Judge and Acting Supreme Court Justice, today announced the establishment of the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students. The annual $1,000 award is designed to recognize and support undergraduate students who demonstrate exemplary leadership, academic dedication, and a proven commitment to advancing equality for LGBTQ+ individuals.

The creation of this scholarship follows Justice Sherri Eisenpress's years of public service within the New York State Unified Court System and her enduring dedication to LGBTQ+ community organizations. Over her judicial career, Justice Eisenpress has overseen thousands of complex civil matters in both Family and Supreme Courts and has presided over specialized judicial parts, including the Integrated Domestic Violence Court and the Family Drug Treatment Court. In her capacity as Rockland County's designated Youth Part Judge during the rollout of New York's Raise the Age legislation, she was played a central role in shaping the local administration of adolescent cases, ensuring that the statutory changes were implemented through structured and consistent judicial procedures.

Complementing her judicial work, Justice Sherri Eisenpress has demonstrated her commitment to community building as the former Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Rockland County Pride Center. In this role, she guided organizational growth, fostered program expansion, and contributed to strategic initiatives supporting LGBTQ+ youth and families. The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students is a direct extension of this focus, aiming to empower the next generation of leaders as they pursue higher education.

Scholarship Eligibility and Application Requirements



Eligibility: The scholarship is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students who identify as LGBTQ+ or who have shown significant leadership and advocacy in the pursuit of LGBTQ+ equality.

Essay Requirement: Applicants must submit an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words addressing the following prompt:

In what ways can education, leadership, and community engagement foster equity and sustainable institutional growth for LGBTQ+ individuals, and how do you envision yourself contributing to that future?

Enrollment Verification: Applicants are required to provide documentation confirming their current undergraduate enrollment. Submission: All application materials must be emailed to ....



Award Details



Scholarship Amount: $1,000

Application Deadline: November 15, 2026

Recipient Announcement: December 15, 2026 Award Usage: The funds are to be applied toward tuition, books, or other qualified educational expenses.



About Sherri Eisenpress

Sherri Eisenpress currently serves as a State Supreme Court Justice, bringing decades of experience from her prior roles as a New York Family Court Judge and Acting Supreme Court Justice. Her judicial career has significantly influenced the handling of complex family and youth civil matters in Rockland County. Throughout her tenure, she has presided over specialized court parts focusing on domestic violence, substance use intervention, and adolescent justice, skillfully integrating coordinated services into the court system amidst periods of major statewide legal reform.

As the designated Youth Part Judge for Rockland County during the implementation phase of New York's Raise the Age legislation, Justice Eisenpress was served as the designated Youth Part Judge responsible for ensuring that the legislative mandate was effectively translated into consistent and equitable local practice. Her body of work underscores a deep commitment to institutional accountability, positive youth development, and thoughtful judicial leadership.

Beyond her judicial responsibilities, Justice Sherri Eisenpress has lent her leadership to the nonprofit sector, notably serving as Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Rockland County Pride Center. Across both her public and community service, her leadership has been defined by a focus on strengthening institutions while actively promoting access and equity. With the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students, she continues this mission by investing directly in undergraduate leaders who are dedicated to building inclusive and enduring community frameworks.