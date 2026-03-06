Dr. Austin Harris, MD Pioneering Personalized Ketamine & Integrative Medicine To Transform Mental Health, Chronic Pain, And Recovery

Sherman Oaks, CA - Renowned board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Austin Harris is reshaping the landscape of integrative mental health and chronic pain care with his innovative, science-driven approach to ketamine and infusion therapy. As Founder and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California, Dr. Harris combines decades of clinical expertise with compassionate, patient-centered medicine to deliver life-changing results for individuals confronting treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, anxiety, chronic pain, addiction, and other complex conditions.

With more than a decade of experience in cardiac, thoracic, pediatric, and general anesthesiology, Dr. Harris's professional journey began at top-tier institutions including the University of California, Irvine (Anesthesiology Residency) and the Keck School of Medicine at USC (Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology Fellowship). This extensive training provided a strong foundation in perioperative medicine and critical care - expertise he later leveraged to explore the therapeutic potential of ketamine beyond the operating room.

A Visionary Approach to Complex Illness

At NeuroRelief, Dr. Harris's philosophy centers on personalized care that honors the uniqueness of each individual. Rejecting one-size-fits-all treatment models, he employs a “one-size-is-one” approach - customizing every infusion protocol to align with a client's neurology, psychology, physiology, and healing goals. This includes real-time dose titration, one-on-one emotional integration before and after sessions, and 24/7 direct access to Dr. Harris for support throughout the healing journey.

“Every patient deserves care that sees them as a whole person,” explains Dr. Austin Harris.“By blending evidence-based medicine with integrative tools like cognitive behavioral techniques, mindfulness training, and individualized coaching, we help individuals tap into their innate capacity for resilience and growth.”

Innovative Treatments Backed by Clinical Expertise

Under Dr. Austin Harris 's medical direction, NeuroRelief offers a suite of advanced treatments, including:



IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy - a rapidly acting intervention for mood disorders and chronic pain.

Micronutrient & NAD+ Infusions - tailored support to enhance neurochemical balance and cellular health.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) & Mindfulness - paired with infusions to deepen emotional integration. Certified Integration & Recovery Coaching - five individualized sessions to support meaningful, lasting therapeutic gains.

This integrative model has demonstrated remarkable patient outcomes, with many reporting reduced symptoms, improved emotional regulation, and a renewed sense of purpose and well-being. By combining medical precision with warm, empathetic care, Dr. Harris ensures that every client experiences both safety and dignity throughout their treatment.

Leadership, Education, and Advocacy

Austin Harris MD is widely recognized as a thought leader in ketamine and psychedelic-assisted therapies. He holds advanced certification in Psychedelic Integration Therapy and Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy, reflecting his commitment to evidence-based innovation and ethical practice. He frequently speaks at national conferences and contributes to discourse that demystifies cutting-edge treatments and expands access to effective care.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Harris champions holistic health education, trauma-informed care, and community-centered healing. He actively supports veterans and underserved populations, offering pro bono services and advocating for equitable access to care.

Transforming Lives, One Patient at a Time

Patients at NeuroRelief often describe their experience with Austin Harris MD and his team as transformative - from feeling heard and supported to achieving breakthroughs after years of struggle with conventional treatments. Dr. Harris's deeply personalized, integrative care model empowers individuals to not only find relief but also to rediscover balance and joy in daily living.

For individuals and families seeking compassionate, cutting-edge approaches to mental health, chronic pain, and recovery, Dr. Austin Harris's work at NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy represents both a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of personalized medicine.

About NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy

NeuroRelief is a premier ketamine and integrative therapy center headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA, providing advanced infusion treatments tailored to each client's unique needs. With a focus on individualized protocols, emotional integration, and holistic support, NeuroRelief helps clients overcome barriers to healing and achieve sustained well-being.