IVD Reagents Market Set To Reach $87.41 Billion By 2029 Amid Rising Demand For Advanced Diagnostic Testing

IVD Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Nucleic Acid Probes), technology (Hematology), Application (Genetic Testing, Autoimmune disease), Test Type (Laboratory Test, Point-of-care Tests), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " IVD Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Nucleic Acid Probes), technology (Hematology), Application (Genetic Testing, Autoimmune disease), Test Type (Laboratory Test, Point-of-care Tests), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach 87.41 billion by 2029 from USD 60.45 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

536 Market Data Tables

59 Figures 423 Pages and in-depth TOC on " IVD Reagents Market - Global Forecast to 2029”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Danaher Corporation (US),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland),

Abbott (US),

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),

Illumina, Inc. (US), BioMerieux (France), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the IVD Reagents Market.

Based on type, the global IVD Reagents market is segmented into five categories namely, antibodies, antigen, purified proteins, and peptides, oligonucleotides, nucleic acid probes, and other IVD reagents. Antibodies has led the IVD Reagents market.

B ased on technology segment this is the fastest growing segment, the IVD Reagents market is segmented into categories namely, immunoassays, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, urinalysis, chromatography & mass spectrometry, and immunohistochemistry.

Based on end users, the IVD reagents market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, blood banks, home care settings, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutes, and other end users. The global IVD Reagents market is divided into six key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the GCC Countries. The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% in the IVD Reagents market during the forecast period.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents are chemicals or substances used to detect, measure, or produce a reaction with components of a sample in an IVD test. They are essential for accurately detecting biological markers or analytes in samples. The market growth is mainly due to growing burden of chronic diseases among aging population. In addition, increasing number of clinical laboratories providing in vitro diagnosis to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the IVD Reagents market during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulatory guidelines is expected to hamper the adoption of these products.

