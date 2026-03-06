Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Projected To Reach $2,546.0 Billion By 2029 With Advancements In Targeted Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews)



Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration [Oral, Injectors (Pen, Auto Injectors) Implantable, Syrups, Gels, Pulmonary, Tablets, Syringes], Application (Cancer, Diabetes), Facility of Use (Hospital, Home Care) -Global Forecast to 2029

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration [Oral, Injectors (Pen, Auto Injectors) Implantable, Syrups, Gels, Pulmonary, Tablets, Syringes], Application (Cancer, Diabetes), Facility of Use (Hospital, Home Care) -Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 2,546.0 billion by 2029 from USD 1,949.4 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Johnson & Johnson services, inc (US),

Novartis AG (Switzerland),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland),

Pfizer Inc. (US),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),

Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi (France),(US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market.

Based on the route of administration, the injectable drug delivery market is set to be the largest segment in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. As chronic diseases become more common, injectables have become a go-to solution for managing a variety of conditions. Injections provide a solution to hormonal imbalances, cancer, autoimmune disorders, or rare diseases in which oral medication may not work effectively.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications.

Based on the facility of use, it is estimated that hospitals will expand significantly due to ease of access. Due to a high number of patients visiting them on both an inpatient or outpatient basis and the need for high amounts of medication and their usage devices, the hospitals segment is expected to experience significant growth. On the basis of region, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America market is likely to witness significant market growth.

Globally, the growing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertention, rising aging population globally are anticipated to accelerate the demand for drug delivery, further propelling the adoption of pharmaceutical drug delivery products. Moreover, the growing focus on patient convenience and government initiative to aid affordibility and accessibility are likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments for new product development and growing adoption of home care settings and self administration owing to its advantages are expecetd to support the pharmaceutical drug delivery market growth during the forecast period.

