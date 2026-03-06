Global Ultrasound Market Projected To Reach $13.87 Billion By 2030 Driven By Advancements In Diagnostic Imaging

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ultrasound Market by Technology (2D,3D,Doppler,CEU,HIFU, ESWL), Display (Colour, B/W), Portability (Trolly, Compact,POC), Component (Linear, Phased array, Workstation), Application (OB/GYN, Cardiology, Ortho), End User (Hospitals) Global Forecasts to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Ultrasound Market by Technology (2D,3D,Doppler,CEU,HIFU, ESWL), Display (Colour, B/W), Portability (Trolly, Compact,POC), Component (Linear, Phased array, Workstation), Application (OB/GYN, Cardiology, Ortho), End User (Hospitals) Global Forecasts to 2030", is expected to grow from USD 9.32 billion in 2024 to USD 13.87 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Browse



478 Market Data Tables

57 Figures 419 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Ultrasound Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),

GE Healthcare (US),

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Ultrasound Market.

By display, Color ultrasound shows the maximum growth rate in the market for ultrasound as it can easily produce high-resolution, real-time images to improve diagnostic efficacy for diverse applications.

Based on the portability, Point-of-care (POC) ultrasound systems are experiencing the highest growth rate in the ultrasound market due to their ability to provide direct, real-time diagnostic imaging at the patient's side. This capability is crucial for making quick decisions during emergencies and intensive care procedures.

By Application, Vascular applications account for highest CAGR in 2023. With vascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, deep vein thrombosis, and peripheral artery disease increasingly diagnosed, applications for the use of ultrasound have recorded the highest growth rate in this market. Ultrasound presents a non-invasive method to evaluate blood flow in patients, detect blockages and view conditions within vessels in real time; it is an essential diagnostic tool in vascular diagnostics, being cost-effective and very precise.

Based on end user, the ultrasound market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centres, diagnostic centres, maternity centres, ambulatory centres, research and academia and other end users. The hospitals, surgical centres, and diagnostic centres segment accounts for the largest share of the market in 2024. By Regions, Europe holds the largest market share in the ultrasound business for several key reasons. Strong regulation in Europe ensures that the standards for medical devices are very high and, thus, encourages trust in ultrasound technology. The second factor is that the region focuses much on innovation and research in medical imaging with significant investments in healthcare R&D.

The ultrasound market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. One major driver is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders, which require advanced diagnostic tools. Additionally, there is increasing demand for non-invasive, real-time imaging techniques and a growing emphasis on the early detection of medical conditions, both of which further propel the market.

Technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence, 3D and 4D imaging, and the development of portable ultrasound devices, have enhanced the versatility and accessibility of ultrasound technology. As a result, it is becoming more widely utilized in healthcare institutions.

